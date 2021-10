EMBED >More News Videos The move comes after employees circulated a petition alleging "systemic discrimination, harassment, bullying and bias against women and under-represented groups."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amazon has an idea to solve the nationwide delivery driver shortage -- hire cannabis smokers. Bloomberg reports the company is telling its delivery partners, the stores that operate those blue Amazon vans, to prominently advertise that they don't screen for cannabis use.Amazon says it can boost the number of applicants by as much as 400%, but didn't say how they arrived at that number.