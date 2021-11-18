amber alert

Kidnapping of teen at Santa Rosa gas station was a prank, police say

An Amber Alert for the alleged abduction was issued
Teen girl found safe after kidnapping in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- The alleged abduction of a 15-year-old Vallejo girl in Santa Rosa on Wednesday that prompted an Amber Alert turned out to be a "poorly planned and decided prank," a police spokesman said Thursday.




A search for Georgiana Bambaloi started after she was taken in a car Wednesday afternoon at a gas station in the 2500 block of Guerneville Road, and authorities identified 20-year-old Ionita Cimino as a suspect sought in her disappearance.

However, on Thursday morning, Santa Rosa police said the girl was found safe, and later in the day elaborated on the case, saying it was a prank and that investigators are still trying to contact everyone who was involved.

Lt. Dan Marincik cited "many difficulties" police encountered in the case, including it first being reported hours later and investigators receiving conflicting information about what happened.


Police did not say if anyone had been arrested in connection with the apparent prank but said more information about the case will be released later.
