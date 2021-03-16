Anthony Mata selected as San Jose's next top cop

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose City Council announced Tuesday afternoon that it has selected Anthony Mata as the new chief of police.According to the city, Mata brings 30 years of law enforcement experience to his role, which he will officially begin on March 22."The challenges faced by police departments across the nation require courageous leadership and collaboration with the communities they serve. Through the very rigorous recruitment and selection process, Chief Mata demonstrated his ability to lead policing in the 21st century for the City of San José, to build trust with our community, and manage the leanest police force of any big city in the nation," said City Manager David Sykes.Mata began his career with the San Jose Police Department in March 1996 as a police officer. He rose through the ranks of SJPD, recently serving as an executive officer and deputy chief for over four years."It is the greatest honor of my professional career to lead this great department at this time of needed social and organizational change. I humbly but enthusiastically approach the challenge of guiding and supporting our dedicated workforce while also advocating for our community as we re-imagine community safety together," expressed Chief Mata.