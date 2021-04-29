Antioch resident shot, killed during 'landlord-tenant dispute'

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Antioch Police said a man was shot to death on his front lawn in an apparent landlord dispute on Wednesday morning.Police arrived just before 11 a.m. at a home on the 3500 block of Garrow Drive.They found a 52-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying on the front lawn. A man considered a person of interest was taken in for questioning.The family identified the man as Cosmo Baldazo who had been renting out the home with his wife and two children."It's just kind of a roller coaster of emotions," said Dezare Orlando, Baldazo's daughter.She said she had only recently reconnected with her father as an adult after finding him on Facebook."Two years isn't enough," she said holding back tears. "I wish I had more time."Police said they were still investigating what led up to the shooting, only describing it as a "landlord-tenant dispute."Orlando said she was not yet sure what may have triggered the dispute, unaware of any tension between her dad and landlord.Though, she admitted there likely was more to the story."I feel just as lost as you probably do," she said speaking to reporters.Police did not identify the 50-year-old man who they considered a person of interest for questioning, nor did they say if he had been arrested.Anyone with information can call Detective Gragg at (925) 779-6889 or text information to 274637 with the keyword ANTIOCH.