Spring Loaded: Here's what Apple is unveiling at 1st product launch of 2021

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) -- Apple is holding its first product launch of 2021 Tuesday.

They're calling the event "Spring Loaded."

Apple is expected to show off an updated iPad Pro with a faster processor and 5G support.

Some analysts believe air tags could also be introduced.

Air tags are Bluetooth locators that attach to and help you find things like your keys, wallet, or laptop.

The event starts at 10 a.m.

You can watch on Apple's website, Youtube channel, and Apple TV.

