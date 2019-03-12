Arrest of suspect in San Jose woman's murder prompts ICE debate

24 yr old transient arrested as suspect in murder of #SanJose resident Bambi Larson on Knollfield Way on 2/28. @sjpdchief to provide more details this afternoon. Suspect is Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza (photo provided by @SJPD). #abc7now pic.twitter.com/tkzUREIDym — David Louie (@abc7david) March 12, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police say that a man arrested for killing a woman inside her San Jose home is in the country illegally and has a long criminal history.The mayor says this case should prompt a discussion.Police confirm that the 24-year-old suspect, Carlos Arevalo Carranza, is also a self-admitted gang member with a long history of arrests for drug possession, false imprisonment, stalking, battery on an officer and prowling.It was DNA evidence found on a t-shirt after leaving the Knollfield Way home of 59-year-old Bambi Larson that tied him to the brutal crime. Police said Ms. Larson died after being slashed by a cutting tool. She had also suffered blunt force trauma.Police said Arevalo Carranza had cased the neighborhood and appeared to know where security cameras were, covering his face to avoid detection. However, one neighbor's security video does appear to show him on Knollfield Way in the early morning hours of February 28 when Larson was killed.Chief Garcia acknowledged that ICE had previously issued detainers for Arevalo Carranza, asking for him to be turned over for likely deportation six times -- four times in Santa Clara County and two times in Los Angeles County.However, Santa Clara County, which runs the jails, has a policy of not cooperating with ICE.Late today, Mayor Sam Liccardo sent a letter to the president of the county board of supervisors, seeking a conversation to revisit the policy toward ICE detainers.Chief Garcia says he believes his job is to protect everyone, and he does not want to get into a political fight.Mayor Liccardo's letter argues that the safety of law-abiding residents is put at risk by having violent felons as neighbors.In the past, the argument has been that better police relations with the community is fostered when immigration status is not brought up.This is a complex subject, and it's going to put San Jose center-stage in the controversy.Below is San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo's statement: