Police say suspect in murder of SJ woman was deported previously

The suspect had six hold requests from ICE.
San Jose police arrest 24 year old Carlos Carranza for murder of 59 year old Bambi Larson on Knollfield Way on Feb. 28th.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) March 12, 2019
Police say victim was stabbed multiple times. pic.twitter.com/go5u7gvvaA
Police say he is a transient and was arrested in San Jose on Monday and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder.
The suspect was arrested following the murder on possession of methamphetamine charges, where police took a DNA sample. That sample linked him to the crime, police say.
Bambi Larson, 59, was found with multiple stab wounds at her home on Knollfield Way on February 28 after a co-worker became concerned she didn't show up for work.
Larson is the mother of two adult children.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo issued the following statement:
"This is a devastating tragedy-- and my thoughts and prayers go to Ms. Larson's family during this awful time. I'm grateful to Chief Eddie Garcia and our San Jose Police Department officers for their work in apprehending and arresting this individual and keeping our community safe.
It is long overdue for the County to reconsider its current policy of ignoring ICE hold requests for predatory felons, which undermines the safety of the very immigrant communities we collectively seek to protect. On July 10, 2015, I sent a letter urging County leaders to review their policies to ensure federal immigration authorities prosecute violent, predatory individuals who pose a serious threat to our residents.
My views were consistent with those expressed by Police Chief Eddie Garcia, and with the proposed policy of District Attorney Jeff Rosen, who sought to have the County accept ICE detainers for individuals, like the defendant in this case, arrested for prior first-degree home burglaries and other 'strike' offenses.
The County's policy has nothing to do with the City's decades-long policy of declining to have police engage in federal immigration enforcement, which was implemented to protect public safety. In contrast, the current County policy of ignoring detainer requests for individuals arrested for strike offenses and convicted of multiple felonies undermines public safety, and violates common sense. I hope we can restart this conversation to make progress where we all agree: we can both keep our City safe from violent criminals and protect our law-abiding immigrant community."