Arson suspected in 3-alarm fire in Downtown San Jose, authorities say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A three-alarm fire in San Jose Sunday is being investigated as possible arson, according to San Jose police and fire department.
The fire happened at a building in Downtown San Jose, which contains a business on the first floor, residential units on the second floor and an adult entertainment store on the third floor.
Officials say the third alarm was dispatched at 6:10 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
Authorities did not say why they believe this could be a case of arson.
Further details were not made available.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
