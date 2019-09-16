Arson suspected in 3-alarm fire in Downtown San Jose, authorities say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A three-alarm fire in San Jose Sunday is being investigated as possible arson, according to San Jose police and fire department.

The fire happened at a building in Downtown San Jose, which contains a business on the first floor, residential units on the second floor and an adult entertainment store on the third floor.

Officials say the third alarm was dispatched at 6:10 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities did not say why they believe this could be a case of arson.

Further details were not made available.

