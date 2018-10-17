Artist asking thief to return 800-pound hammer sculpture stolen in Healdsburg

Until October 5th, a 21-foot, 800-pound sculpture of a hammer rested there. Then, it disappeared-- stolen. (KGO-TV)

By
HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) --
In Healdsburg, an empty patch of green grass outside the community center now serves to remind us that we may not know what we miss until it's gone.

Until October 5th, a 21-foot, 800-pound sculpture of a hammer rested there. Then, it disappeared-- stolen.

"Where would someone hide something like this?" we asked Doug Ukrey, who made the piece. "I have no idea. One person couldn't have done this. It would have needed to be a crew."

Ukreymade the hammer from steel and redwood and loaned the piece for display outside the Community Center. He modeled it from a small hammer in his shop and has offered a $1,000 reward.

RELATED: Healdsburg police searching for thief who snatched 1,000-pound hammer

"I don't want anyone to go to jail for this. I would just like to have it back."

Healdsburg Police take the issue more seriously.

"Well it would be grand theft," said investigator Darryl Erkel.

"Why would anyone take it?" we asked Unkrey.

"They must like it a lot."

Clearly-- and ironic how had this hammer not disappeared, it wouldn't be nearly as well known.

"My original theory was that someone took it and it was a prank," said Ukrey. "They would set it someplace just for a laugh. But I haven't seen it yet."

Nor has anyone else. End of saga, to be determined.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftbizarrecrimeartHealdsburg
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Healdsburg police searching for thief who snatched 1,000-pound hammer
Top Stories
SF Safeway employee wins $1.9M; Mega Millions jackpot soars to $900M
3 injured, 1 critically after 20 foot rebar tower falls in Fremont
Online auction letting people bid on a golf game with Klay Thompson
Feinstein, de Leon have 1st and only debate ahead of midterms
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
REMEMBERING LOMA PRIETA: A look back at the quake that hit the Bay Area
Taxi driver's sudden death left family with debt from medallion
Despite two jobs, Oakland woman lives in her car
Show More
Local organization documenting stories of fallen service members
FBI asks for the public's help in finding missing Wisconsin girl Jayme Closs
Texas mom spanks teen son after he took off in her BMW
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Warriors star Draymond Green's son steals show after game
More News