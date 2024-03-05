AAPI women celebrated for strength, overcoming obstacles by nonprofit in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A celebration honored Asian women at the iconic Ferry Building in San Francisco on Sunday.

The nonprofit Asians Are Strong led the Women's History Month event.

They honored women in the AAPI community for their strength in obstacles they've overcome.

Activities included cultural performances, guest speakers and live music and AAPI women focused resources.

The groups co-founder says this event was all about conquering challenges together.

"Very much like why we are doing this event, you know spotlighting Asian women creating this empowerment, a movement, how we can uplift each other and encourage each other to chase our own dreams," said Zeien Cheung, co-founder of Asians Are Strong.

"Asians are Strong" tries to empower individuals to take action and strive toward the elimination of hate crimes and negative stereotypes.

