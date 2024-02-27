  • Watch Now

A's remove 'Rooted in Oakland since '68' sign at Coliseum

ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
The A's removed the "Rooted in Oakland since '68" sign painted at the Oakland Coliseum on Monday.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An another reminder that the Athletics' days in Oakland seem to be numbered. On Monday, the team had the "Rooted in Oakland since '68" sign removed from the Coliseum.

The A's began using that slogan back in 2017.

MORE: Oakland Fan Fest moves on without prominent East Bay beer vendor

It's worth noting that the removal comes two days after the successful Fans' Fest hosted by The Oakland 68's and Last Dive Bar at Jack London Square.

The A's are still seeking a temporary home as they await their move to Las Vegas. There are discussions of the possibility of extending their lease at the Oakland Coliseum for three seasons beginning in 2025.

