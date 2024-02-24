Oakland Fans' Fest moves on without prominent East Bay beer vendor

Drake's Brewing Company pulled out of Oakland Fan Fest last minute, but the event will go on with the help of other local vendors

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Preparations were underway Friday for the Oakland Fans' Fest, an event designed to celebrate the Oakland sports team who proudly call the city home. It is being organized by the Oakland 68's and Last Dive Bar -- two groups who support Oakland sports -- especially after the Athletics announced their intention to leave for Las Vegas.

"Somebody's got to do something for the fans," said Bryan Johansen, the event organizer and founder of the Last Dive Bar, "Somebody's got to do something for the culture, and somebody has to give back and that is what we are doing."

However, the event on Saturday will be without one of the top breweries in the Bay Area. Drake's Brewing Company, which is based in the East Bay, backed out a few days ago. They told the organizers they canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances" and they haven't been in contact with them since. Some of the organizers believe the A's might be involved with the cancellation. The A's told ABC7 News they had nothing to do with it. Drakes has not returned our request for a comment.

"They say the A's weren't involved or anything like that," Johansen said, "But we had another sponsor approached by the A's and they denied the request from the A's to not be involved and they are still coming and they are still going to be here."

It has since turned out to be a blessing in disguise. The organizers posted that Drake's canceled and other breweries quickly volunteered to be part of the event.

"The response was just unbelievable," Johansen said, "We had six beer vendors sign on and other vendors that weren't beer vendors ask - but we didn't have room."

That type of support is why these organizers believe this will be the largest fan fast in years. There will be live music, raffle prizes and autograph signings. They want to make Oakland a place where fans get excited about the teams who call it home.

"This is demonstrating the resilience that is the Oakland fan base," said Paul Freedman, the co-founder of the Oakland Ballers, "It is demonstrating the resilience that is Oakland, and it is going to be incredible."

