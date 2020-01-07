24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia

As firefighters continue to battle the flames across Australia, authorities in New South Wales (NSW) say 24 people have been charged with deliberately setting fires.

According to a press release, the NSW police force took legal action against more than 180 people, including 40 juveniles, for bushfire related offenses.

The NSW added that 53 people have had legal actions for allegedly failing to comply with a total fire ban and 47 people had actions for allegedly discarding a lighted cigarette or match on land.

Starting a bushfire intentionally and being reckless in causing its spread can result in up to 21 years in Australian prison.

In the midst of the fires, 25 people have died, as well as nearly half a billion animals.

Multiple people including American pop singer Pink, 'Avengers' actor Chris Hemsworth and the Irwin family have stepped in to help by donating and rescuing animals.

For more on how you can help, click here.

SEE ALSO:

Tragedy in Australia: Lewis the koala dies of burn injuries after dramatic rescue goes viral

Pink pledges to donate $500k to help battle Australian wildfires

Irwin family has helped rescue 90K animals including many in Australia fires
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
australiadisaster reliefdisasterwildfireu.s. & worlddonations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News