24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia

As firefighters continue to battle the flames across Australia, authorities in New South Wales (NSW) say 24 people have been charged with deliberately setting fires.
According to a press release, the NSW police force took legal action against more than 180 people, including 40 juveniles, for bushfire related offenses.
The NSW added that 53 people have had legal actions for allegedly failing to comply with a total fire ban and 47 people had actions for allegedly discarding a lighted cigarette or match on land.
Starting a bushfire intentionally and being reckless in causing its spread can result in up to 21 years in Australian prison.
In the midst of the fires, 25 people have died, as well as nearly half a billion animals.
Multiple people including American pop singer Pink, 'Avengers' actor Chris Hemsworth and the Irwin family have stepped in to help by donating and rescuing animals.
For more on how you can help, click here.
