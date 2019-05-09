70 Years of ABC7: There goes that news van and other cool ABC7 vehicles!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7's 70 years of great news coverage begins with great people, but if you want fast on the spot coverage, great vehicles are critical too.As we dig through the ABC7 archives, a trend emerges: our vehicles have always been cool.Check out these promos for ABC7's 1960s speeding news wagons, the 1980s news vans that were "Here, There and Everywhere," the 1996 fastest satellite truck in the world, and our current SkyMap7 that lets you see through the clouds.