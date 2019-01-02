7 ON YOUR SIDE

Delivery of electric vehicle stalled for Sebastopol woman

EMBED </>More Videos

The purchase of a new electric vehicle generated lots of excitement for a Sebastopol woman.

By and Randall Yip
SEBASTOPOOL, Calif. (KGO) --
The purchase of a new electric vehicle generated lots of excitement for a Sebastopol woman. But that elation turned to frustration when weeks later, the promised vehicle was nowhere to be found. Her journey to get that vehicle involved a few wrong turns.

"I just bought a Bolt. I'm so excited. I love this car," said Marty Roberts of Sebastopol.

RELATED: Generous electric vehicle rebate in San Mateo County offered

Roberts shifts her car into reverse and takes her new Chevy out for a spin.

"Presto," she says with excitement.

Roberts purchased it from Platinum Chevy in Santa Rosa and received $15,000 in rebates under Sonoma Clean Power's EV incentive program.

The program proved so successful Platinum Chevy couldn't keep up with demand.

"Actually when I first went to look at cars, they said they had it on the lot. They didn't realize this particular car wasn't there," she recalled.

The car had to be shipped from Milpitas, but she said Platinum didn't tell her this until after she made a $5,000 deposit.

Roberts did not worry.

"I was expecting to get it any day," Roberts said about her Bolt.

Roberts checked every day to see if her vehicle had arrived at the dealership. One month later, Chevy had still not delivered.

RELATED: Here's how car subscription services can work for you

By this time, Sonoma Clean Power's rebate program was coming to an end. Roberts was told if she did not pay for the car right away, she would not qualify for the rebates. She took out a bank loan to pay for the car and waited.

"Day after day after day. 'Well, it's in Milpitas somewhere. But we don't know why we can't get it' and the dealer couldn't get anybody to tell me where or why or when it would come," Roberts said.

A friend suggested she contact 7 On Your Side. She did and we contacted Platinum Chevy.

The General Manager told us "I personally made two to three calls to our District Area Manager with Chevrolet to check into her vehicle. However he was getting the same information or lack thereof."

He acknowledged that somehow Chevy had sent Marty's car to the wrong dealership, but that took a while to figure out.

Marty says once we called Chevy things began to happen.

"Then I got a call that said, 'oh, your car's coming tomorrow.'

"Thank you so much for your help. I don't know how much longer I would have waited. I was getting really frustrated."

To compensate Marty for her troubles, Platinum Chevy and Chevy corporate agreed to reimburse her for her first two loan payments.

Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveelectric vehiclessonoma countymoney7 On Your SideSebastopol
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
What you should know if your investments and retirement funds are hit by thieves
The best tasting tomato sauces for your pasta
Homeowner's insurance policies canceled in fire zone for 2nd straight year
Here's how car subscription services can work for you
More 7 On Your Side
AUTOMOTIVE
Here's how car subscription services can work for you
Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board in SEC settlement
Marin Co. woman finds canceling Tesla reservation harder than it should be
Ford trying to get rid of 'new car smell' for Chinese consumers
More Automotive
Top Stories
Police search for driver who hit, drug teen 4 blocks in Oakland
Child hit by gunfire on NYE remains hospitalized
China becomes first to land on moon's far side
Day 12 of government shutdown
Coachella 2019: Full lineup released
What you should know if your investments and retirement funds are hit by thieves
Tickets to Stephen Curry's party in Oakland now free
US authorities fire tear gas into Mexico to stop migrants
Show More
Man charged with killing Newman cop gets mental health exam
Police searching Oakland Hills homes after report of burglary, shooting
SJ Mayor Sam Liccardo discharged from hospital after being hit by SUV while on bike
Residents not surprised Ladera named most educated town in California
New Dark Chocolate Oreos hit shelves in a store near you
More News