Regulators expected to approve totally autonomous vehicles in California

Get ready to see self-driving cars on the road without anyone behind the wheel.Happening today, state regulators are expected to clear the way for automakers to begin testing totally autonomous vehicles.Instead of a person behind the wheel, automakers would just be required to have a remote operator ready to take control if needed.Companies will have to say where they intend to operate, notify local authorities and have a plan in place to communicate with law enforcement.The driverless vehicles could be on California roads as soon as April.