SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose city council will discuss and possibly vote to rename a stretch of road downtown to Barack Obama Boulevard.A coalition of community advocates has called for the change for a few years now.The proposed road runs down past the SAP Center and West Santa Clara Street and along stretches of South Autumn and South Montgomery all the way to Interstate-280.Milpitas in 2019 also voted to name of Dixon Landing Road to Barack Obama Boulevard.The city council meets at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.