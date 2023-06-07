  • Watch Now

BART reporting major delays in East Bay due to possible person on tracks

Bay City News
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 8:43PM
ASHLAND, Calif. -- BART is reporting major delays in the East Bay on Wednesday afternoon due to a report of a person on the tracks in the area of the Bay Fair station, an agency spokesman said.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

BART initially sent an alert shortly after 12:50 p.m. about the delays, which are affecting trains in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions. The Bay Fair station is also closed during the emergency response.

A person was in the trackway, but BART spokesman Jim Allison did not have any other details about what was prompting the delays as of 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
