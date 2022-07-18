Person hit, killed by BART train near Hayward station; major service delays in effect

Person hit, killed by BART train near Hayward station

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A person was hit and killed by a BART train on Monday afternoon south of the Hayward station, the agency said.

BART confirmed the person had somehow gained access to the trackway around 3:50 p.m. and "came into contact" with the train.



BART service has been shut down between Bay Fair and South Hayward Stations, the agency said at 4:12 p.m. on Monday.

The southbound lines are turning back at Bay Fair and the northbound lines are turning back at South Hayward.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

