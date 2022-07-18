Person hit, killed by BART train near Hayward station; major service delays in effect

Update 4:26 pm: BART service between Bay Fair and South Hayward stations has stopped. Trains continue to turn back away from stations, respectively. @rideact provides parallel service.



We can confirm this situation is a major medical emergency at Hayward Station. pic.twitter.com/J0N5veKKXo — BART (@SFBART) July 18, 2022

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A person was hit and killed by a BART train on Monday afternoon south of the Hayward station, the agency said.BART confirmed the person had somehow gained access to the trackway around 3:50 p.m. and "came into contact" with the train.BART service has been shut down between Bay Fair and South Hayward Stations, the agency said at 4:12 p.m. on Monday.The southbound lines are turning back at Bay Fair and the northbound lines are turning back at South Hayward.