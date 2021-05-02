Crews stop forward progress of Basin Fire burning in Santa Cruz mountains

UPDATE: Fire is burning near Hihn Hammond Truck Trail, and is estimated to be 3/4 to 1/2 acre, burning in ground litter (debris on forest floor). #CaWx pic.twitter.com/Qc3095BSMt — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 2, 2021

LATEST: Copter 106 from @Calfirescu is making water drops on the #BasinFire, which is burning roughly 1/2 acre on Hihn Hammond Truck Trail in Santa Cruz County. CAL FIRE CZU was dispatched at 12:11pm. This is burning within #CZULightningComplex burn area. pic.twitter.com/XXC6BPrKwC — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 2, 2021

LATEST: Firefighters have made ground access to the #BasinFire. Thanks to @BoulderCreekFD, Ben Lomond Fire, and @santacruz_fire (providing a water tender). The fire is holding at 3/4 acres. Ground resources have been making their way in, as it is very difficult access. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/kZI5xWomjB — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 2, 2021

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. --As of 3:20 p.m. forward progress has been stopped on the Basin Fire, CAL FIRE tweeted. The fire has burned an estimated two acres, but that number could change. Crews are continuing to clean up the area.Crews responded Sunday afternoon to a fire at Big Basin Redwoods State Park, in an area that burned during last year's CZU Lightning Complex fires.The blaze, dubbed the Basin Fire, was reported about 12:11 p.m., and CAL FIRE posted photos of a plume of smoke coming from the remote area.As of 1:30 p.m., the blaze was estimated at less than an acre near the Hihn Hammond Truck Trail and was burning debris and dead vegetation on the forest floor, a CAL FIRE spokesperson said. No structures are threatened.Multiple engines and crews were dispatched and are trying to access the fire, and a CAL FIRE helicopter is making water drops.No other information was immediately available.