Crews stop forward progress of Basin Fire burning in Santa Cruz mountains

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. -- UPDATE: As of 3:20 p.m. forward progress has been stopped on the Basin Fire, CAL FIRE tweeted. The fire has burned an estimated two acres, but that number could change. Crews are continuing to clean up the area.

Crews responded Sunday afternoon to a fire at Big Basin Redwoods State Park, in an area that burned during last year's CZU Lightning Complex fires.

The blaze, dubbed the Basin Fire, was reported about 12:11 p.m., and CAL FIRE posted photos of a plume of smoke coming from the remote area.



As of 1:30 p.m., the blaze was estimated at less than an acre near the Hihn Hammond Truck Trail and was burning debris and dead vegetation on the forest floor, a CAL FIRE spokesperson said. No structures are threatened.

Multiple engines and crews were dispatched and are trying to access the fire, and a CAL FIRE helicopter is making water drops.

No other information was immediately available.




