Crews stop forward progress of Basin Fire burning in Santa Cruz mountains

Crews responded Sunday afternoon to a fire at Big Basin Redwoods State Park, in an area that burned during last year's CZU Lightning Complex fires.
The blaze, dubbed the Basin Fire, was reported about 12:11 p.m., and CAL FIRE posted photos of a plume of smoke coming from the remote area.
UPDATE: Fire is burning near Hihn Hammond Truck Trail, and is estimated to be 3/4 to 1/2 acre, burning in ground litter (debris on forest floor). #CaWx pic.twitter.com/Qc3095BSMt— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 2, 2021
As of 1:30 p.m., the blaze was estimated at less than an acre near the Hihn Hammond Truck Trail and was burning debris and dead vegetation on the forest floor, a CAL FIRE spokesperson said. No structures are threatened.
Multiple engines and crews were dispatched and are trying to access the fire, and a CAL FIRE helicopter is making water drops.
No other information was immediately available.
LATEST: Copter 106 from @Calfirescu is making water drops on the #BasinFire, which is burning roughly 1/2 acre on Hihn Hammond Truck Trail in Santa Cruz County. CAL FIRE CZU was dispatched at 12:11pm. This is burning within #CZULightningComplex burn area. pic.twitter.com/XXC6BPrKwC— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 2, 2021
LATEST: Firefighters have made ground access to the #BasinFire. Thanks to @BoulderCreekFD, Ben Lomond Fire, and @santacruz_fire (providing a water tender). The fire is holding at 3/4 acres. Ground resources have been making their way in, as it is very difficult access. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/kZI5xWomjB— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 2, 2021
