Bay Area fire danger increases this week with gusty winds, possible power shutoffs; Red Flag Warning issued

A Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to Red Flag Warning starting Wednesday 5 a.m. until Friday 11 a.m.
"We have a little over 50 hours of dangerous winds, heat and very dry air and dry fuels that will ignite quickly and spread fast," said Nicco. "Get that defensible space around your house shored up, clean of any debris that could turn into fire."
🔥RED FLAG WARNING🔥— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) October 13, 2020
Fire Weather Watch upgraded just now.
Take what action you can now in case a fire erupts during this time. #FireDanger#RedFlagWarning#Update pic.twitter.com/kHstJq2c94
"Critical fire conditions, possible record high temperatures and a PG&E PSPS may happen Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," said Nicco. "I think most of us will be in the 80s and 90s by Thursday."
Many of the current record highs for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday date back to 1961.
Even hotter♨️record setting warm lows & highs🥵 this week along with critical🔥fire conditions.— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) October 13, 2020
Join us now for newest 7 day forecast & news.https://t.co/Jr9y2cLJZe pic.twitter.com/Pvj3EyKCDg
Nicco says be prepared for the fire danger to intensify Wednesday night.
"We've got extreme fire conditions in the North Bay, East Bay Hills, the Diablo Range and developing in the Santa Cruz Mountains -- so all those areas are pegged at the highest level for critical fire conditions."
Offshore winds will begin developing on Wednesday and get even stronger Friday.
"I think we could have 90s in San Francisco by Friday," said Nicco. "The winds are going to be a big indicator of when the fire danger is going to be the greatest and also possibly when that PSPS could happen. It could happen during the overnight hours."
PG&E is warning of a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff in most Bay Area counties starting as early as Wednesday afternoon. The North Bay mountains, small pockets in the East Bay near Mt. Diablo, Oakland Hills east of Piedmont, elevated terrains east of Milpitas and pockets of the Santa Cruz Mountains are at highest risk, the utility said Monday.
The possible power shutoff is expected to impact approximately 50,000 customers in 21 counties. Every Bay Area county except San Francisco County is included in the preliminary advisory.
"Hot and dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation," the agency said in a press release.
RELATED: PG&E Power Outages: How to prepare for shut off
Nicco is monitoring two spikes in the wind.
"Thursday at 3 a.m. and then we get another spike at 1 p.m. Thursday and then Thursday night into Friday at 4 a.m. we get our last real push of dangerous winds," said Nicco.
"Make sure you have an evacuation route ready and your bags packed in case a fire erupts because it will spread rapidly," Nicco added.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area, California with this interactive map
- What we know about the fires burning in the North Bay
- Map shows wineries, landmarks destroyed by Glass Fire
- LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders & warnings in Napa, Sonoma counties
- Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from wildfires
- Video shows smoke, flames in wine country as Glass Incident, other fires rage
- VIDEO: Enormous plumes of smoke, orange haze from Glass Fire in North Bay
- Video shows massive destruction from North Bay Glass Incident Fire
- WATCH: Staggering footage shows lightning storm that started complex fires
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire