Weather

Bay Area fire danger increases this week with gusty winds, possible power shutoffs; Red Flag Warning issued

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gusty winds and a heat wave will elevate the fire danger in the Bay Area this week and people need to be prepared, says ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco.

A Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to Red Flag Warning starting Wednesday 5 a.m. until Friday 11 a.m.

"We have a little over 50 hours of dangerous winds, heat and very dry air and dry fuels that will ignite quickly and spread fast," said Nicco. "Get that defensible space around your house shored up, clean of any debris that could turn into fire."



"Critical fire conditions, possible record high temperatures and a PG&E PSPS may happen Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," said Nicco. "I think most of us will be in the 80s and 90s by Thursday."

Many of the current record highs for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday date back to 1961.


Nicco says be prepared for the fire danger to intensify Wednesday night.

"We've got extreme fire conditions in the North Bay, East Bay Hills, the Diablo Range and developing in the Santa Cruz Mountains -- so all those areas are pegged at the highest level for critical fire conditions."

Offshore winds will begin developing on Wednesday and get even stronger Friday.

"I think we could have 90s in San Francisco by Friday," said Nicco. "The winds are going to be a big indicator of when the fire danger is going to be the greatest and also possibly when that PSPS could happen. It could happen during the overnight hours."

PG&E is warning of a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff in most Bay Area counties starting as early as Wednesday afternoon. The North Bay mountains, small pockets in the East Bay near Mt. Diablo, Oakland Hills east of Piedmont, elevated terrains east of Milpitas and pockets of the Santa Cruz Mountains are at highest risk, the utility said Monday.

The possible power shutoff is expected to impact approximately 50,000 customers in 21 counties. Every Bay Area county except San Francisco County is included in the preliminary advisory.

"Hot and dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation," the agency said in a press release.

RELATED: PG&E Power Outages: How to prepare for shut off
EMBED More News Videos

PG&E may cut electrical power during days of Red Flag Warnings and/or extreme fire danger, and it could cause WiFi transmitters, streaming TVs and digital assistants like Amazon's Echo to experience an outage. Here are some tips to get ready for a shut off.



Nicco is monitoring two spikes in the wind.

"Thursday at 3 a.m. and then we get another spike at 1 p.m. Thursday and then Thursday night into Friday at 4 a.m. we get our last real push of dangerous winds," said Nicco.

"Make sure you have an evacuation route ready and your bags packed in case a fire erupts because it will spread rapidly," Nicco added.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscosan joseoaklandwindbay areaaccuweatherheatfirewildfiremount hamiltoncal fireu.s. & worldforecastheat wave
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MACK: A pandemic school story - Episode 3: Looking for school spirit
Barrett tells senators she's not Scalia, but her own judge: LIVE
Santa Clara Co. prepares to advance to orange tier of reopening
Hiker recounts nail-biting encounter with cougar
Coroner says woman brain dead after outdoor dining crash in SJ
Apple unveils 5G-enabled iPhone 12
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Show More
PG&E warns of possible Bay Area power shutoffs
State lawmakers review San Bruno explosion 10 years later
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
Coronavirus updates: CA officials reveal new guidelines for small gatherings
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
More TOP STORIES News