WATCH LIVE: PG&E officials provide update on Public Safety Power Shutoff expected to impact thousands

Here is a list of customers by county who could be potentially affected by this PSPS event.

PG&E will be moving forward with a Public Safety Power Shutoff Wednesday night in the North Bay, a spokesperson with the utility confirmed this afternoon.The utility company says it will begin notifying customers in 24 counties, including Napa, Lake and Sonoma.Shutoffs are expected Thursday in Humboldt and Trinity counties, PG&E said Red Flag Warning went into effect in parts of the Bay Area at 5 a.m. and will continue until Friday at 11 a.m.PG&E said in a statement that, while there is still uncertainty regarding the strength and timing of this weather wind event, the shutoff is forecasted to affect about 53,000 customers in targeted portions of 24 counties, including Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.In a press conference Tuesday, PG&E said if the shutoff happens, about 33,000 customers would lose power around 6 p.m. From there, the rest of the power shutoffs will occur in stages. They would begin restoring power late Friday night, if weather permits.The utility says the highest probability areas for this PSPS are the Northern Sierra Nevada foothills; the mid and higher elevations in the Sierra generally north of Yosemite; the North Bay mountains near Mt. St. Helena; small pockets in the East Bay near Mt. Diablo; the Oakland Hills east of Piedmont; the elevated terrain east of Milpitas around the Calaveras Reservoir; and portions of the Santa Cruz and Big Sur mountains.PG&E says this is not expected to be a widespread event in the Bay Area at this time.PG&E says the wind event, combined with dry conditions could cause a heightened fire risk, causing them to turn off the electricity in affected areas.Numerous regional parks in the Oakland hills are being shut down as a Red Flag Warning means cutting off power to businesses that are barely hanging on with COVID-19 restrictions and to homes in the hills. PG&E will cut electricity to target zones.Those zones include much of the Oakland Hills east of Highway 13 from Grizzly Peak to Milpitas and in the Mt. Diablo foothills, neighborhoods in Danville and streets in East Walnut Creek.The Rubenstein family was told to expect a blackout by 10 p.m. Wednesday that will last for 48 hours. They have an electric car but no way to plug it in.They work from home and their fifth grade son will be cut off from remote learning."The school has told me if we lose power they will just give him a two-day pass of not having to do any schoolwork but that doesn't help us out any," Matt Rubenstein said. "They don't really have a plan for making that up somehow."PG&E says they're aiming to make this PSPS event less painful."We're also trying to make them smaller events and shorter events so we're really targeting areas trying to make it more pockets in targeted zones rather than larger areas," Tamar Sarkissian, a PG&E spokesperson, saidIn Napa County, the shutoffs are creating a new round of anxiety for residents who just lived through wildfire, smoke and power outages.Lauri Berean has what Napa needs in case the power goes out."I'm here to service the community," said Berean.She's assistant manager at Outdoor Supply Hardware in Napa. With a possible PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff approaching, most of the portable generators have sold out."This could easily do a refrigerator, a couple of lights, your TV," said Berean.PG&E says more than 9,000 customers will be impacted in Napa County alone.John Louden was buying extra flashlight batteries and wasn't happy about it."There is a sense of disillusionment with PG&E, it's one crisis after another I don't like it," Louden said.PG&E will continue providing updates and more concrete details as we get closer to the wind event, as forecast models may change.The outages may last for just one day, but even that can be a long time for a small business.Linda Lord has been working at Flower Outlet and Gift in Oakland for the past six years. She says tonight, they will pack their cooler with as many plants and flowers that will fit. But whatever doesn't fit, gets thrown away. And that's money lost, which can be tough for a small business already facing setbacks due to COVID-19.PG&E will continue providing updates and more concrete details as we get closer to the wind event, as forecast models may change.