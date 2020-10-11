WATCH LIVE: PG&E officials provide update on Public Safety Power Shutoff expected to impact thousands

Flower Outlet and Gifts in Oakland, is one of many small businesses that could lose money because of the PGE power outage. https://t.co/Mqgy2Pd2Ko#Oakland #smallbusinessowner #PGE #SanFrancisco #California #Wildfire #BayArea #PSPS #PowerOutage #LightsOut @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/nSrfOuI5uh