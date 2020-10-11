WATCH LIVE: PG&E officials provide update on Public Safety Power Shutoff expected to impact thousands

The utility company says it will begin notifying customers in 24 counties, including Napa, Lake and Sonoma.
Shutoffs are expected Thursday in Humboldt and Trinity counties, PG&E said
A Red Flag Warning went into effect in parts of the Bay Area at 5 a.m. and will continue until Friday at 11 a.m.
PG&E said in a statement that, while there is still uncertainty regarding the strength and timing of this weather wind event, the shutoff is forecasted to affect about 53,000 customers in targeted portions of 24 counties, including Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.
In a press conference Tuesday, PG&E said if the shutoff happens, about 33,000 customers would lose power around 6 p.m. From there, the rest of the power shutoffs will occur in stages. They would begin restoring power late Friday night, if weather permits.
The utility says the highest probability areas for this PSPS are the Northern Sierra Nevada foothills; the mid and higher elevations in the Sierra generally north of Yosemite; the North Bay mountains near Mt. St. Helena; small pockets in the East Bay near Mt. Diablo; the Oakland Hills east of Piedmont; the elevated terrain east of Milpitas around the Calaveras Reservoir; and portions of the Santa Cruz and Big Sur mountains.
PG&E says this is not expected to be a widespread event in the Bay Area at this time.
PG&E says the wind event, combined with dry conditions could cause a heightened fire risk, causing them to turn off the electricity in affected areas.
Numerous regional parks in the Oakland hills are being shut down as a Red Flag Warning means cutting off power to businesses that are barely hanging on with COVID-19 restrictions and to homes in the hills. PG&E will cut electricity to target zones.
Those zones include much of the Oakland Hills east of Highway 13 from Grizzly Peak to Milpitas and in the Mt. Diablo foothills, neighborhoods in Danville and streets in East Walnut Creek.
The Rubenstein family was told to expect a blackout by 10 p.m. Wednesday that will last for 48 hours. They have an electric car but no way to plug it in.
They work from home and their fifth grade son will be cut off from remote learning.
"The school has told me if we lose power they will just give him a two-day pass of not having to do any schoolwork but that doesn't help us out any," Matt Rubenstein said. "They don't really have a plan for making that up somehow."
PG&E says they're aiming to make this PSPS event less painful.
"We're also trying to make them smaller events and shorter events so we're really targeting areas trying to make it more pockets in targeted zones rather than larger areas," Tamar Sarkissian, a PG&E spokesperson, said
In Napa County, the shutoffs are creating a new round of anxiety for residents who just lived through wildfire, smoke and power outages.
Lauri Berean has what Napa needs in case the power goes out.
"I'm here to service the community," said Berean.
She's assistant manager at Outdoor Supply Hardware in Napa. With a possible PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff approaching, most of the portable generators have sold out.
"This could easily do a refrigerator, a couple of lights, your TV," said Berean.
PG&E says more than 9,000 customers will be impacted in Napa County alone.
John Louden was buying extra flashlight batteries and wasn't happy about it.
"There is a sense of disillusionment with PG&E, it's one crisis after another I don't like it," Louden said.
PG&E will continue providing updates and more concrete details as we get closer to the wind event, as forecast models may change.
The outages may last for just one day, but even that can be a long time for a small business.
Linda Lord has been working at Flower Outlet and Gift in Oakland for the past six years. She says tonight, they will pack their cooler with as many plants and flowers that will fit. But whatever doesn't fit, gets thrown away. And that's money lost, which can be tough for a small business already facing setbacks due to COVID-19.
Here is a list of customers by county who could be potentially affected by this PSPS event.
Alameda County: 5,405 customers, 214 Medical Baseline customers
Amador County: 57 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
Butte County: 11,315 customers, 982 Medical Baseline customers
Calaveras County: 262 customers, 17 Medical Baseline customers
Contra Costa County: 929 customers, 61 Medical Baseline customers
El Dorado County: 1,654 customers, 73 Medical Baseline customers
Humboldt County: 187 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
Lake County: 82 customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers
Monterey County: 1,084 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers
Napa County: 9,230 customers, 315 Medical Baseline customers
Nevada County: 224 customers, 6 Medical Baseline customers
Placer County: 389 customers, 13 Medical Baseline customers
Plumas County: 1,855 customers, 103 Medical Baseline customers
San Mateo County: 1,683 customers, 56 Medical Baseline customers
Santa Clara County: 2,210 customers, 103 Medical Baseline customers
Santa Cruz County: 6,024customers, 406 Medical Baseline customers
Shasta County: 4,697 customers, 396 Medical Baseline customers
Sierra County: 1,052 customers, 24 Medical Baseline customers
Solano County: 871 customers, 66 Medical Baseline customers
Sonoma County: 1,781 customers, 65 Medical Baseline customers
Tehama County: 1,230 customers, 58 Medical Baseline customers
Trinity County: 178 customers, 10 Medical Baseline customers
Yolo County: 10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
Yuba County: 1,841 customers, 141 Medical Baseline customers
Total: 54,252 customers, 3,135 Medical Baseline customers
