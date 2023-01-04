From downed powerlines to landslide threats, here's a look at storm damage around Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News is already seeing storm damage across the San Francisco Bay Area due to a dangerous atmospheric river moving through the region.

Here's a look at where there are reports of downed powerlines, landslide threats and toppled tress due to a Level 5 storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale:

East Bay

In Richmond, 15 homes in the area of Seacliff and Brickyard Cove are being evacuated as a precaution due a hillside looking like it may give way.

Geotechnical engineers are on scene and are trying to assess the danger.

San Ramon police wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning that Crow Canyon Road is closed in both directions west of city limits toward Castro Valley due to a threat of landslides.

There is limited access for residents only, police said late Wednesday morning.

Police said the road was closed by the Alameda County Public Works Agency due to debris and unsafe road conditions.

San Francisco

In San Francisco, ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez says glass is falling from two broken windows at the Fox Plaza Building forcing the closure of a part of Market and Polk.

Downtown San Francisco stations are most likely to face entrance closures, as there have been issues with flooding in the past, though staff and equipment are at the ready, BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said.

BART crews will utilize equipment like sandbags, pumps, special vacuum trucks, tarps and Zamboni machines in case of a flood, Trost said. Crews have already checked sump pumps and cleared storm drains.

BART will also be running trains at slower speeds during the storm, and riders should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Bay City News Service has contributed to this article.

