Bay Area resident Manuel Henriquez agrees to plead guilty in college admissions scandal, US attorney says

BOSTON (KGO) -- The U.S. Attorney's office says that Bay Area resident Manuel Henriquez has agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal.According to the indictment, Henriquez and his wife participated in the college entrance exam cheating scheme, on four separate occasions, for their two daughters.In addition, the couple allegedly conspired to bribe Gordon Ernst, the head tennis coach at Georgetown University, to designate their older daughter as a tennis coach at Georgetown University in order to facilitate her admission to the university.The indictment claims the family paid Ernst nearly $1 million for this designation.They've been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and Honest Services Mail fraud.