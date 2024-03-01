Armed robbery suspects arrested after leading East Bay officers on chase with child in car: police

ORINDA, Calif. -- Lafayette police arrested two armed robbery suspects Wednesday after the pair allegedly fled from police with a child in the car and then crashed into another vehicle.

About 2 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call concerning a robbery at Taco Bell in the 3500 block of Mount Diablo Boulevard.

Officers identified the suspects' vehicle traveling west on Highway 24. The suspects led police on a high-speed chase on Camino Pablo toward San Pablo Dam Road when they collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.

Police arrested the two suspects, identified as 24-year-old Jajuan Ojeda of Oakland and 39-year-old Aevra Traylor of Sacramento.

The two are also suspects in armed robberies committed earlier Wednesday in Solano and Marin counties.

Officers also discovered in the suspect vehicle a 7-year-old boy who was the child of the driver.

Ojeda and Traylor were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of robbery, felony evasion, and child endangerment. Both also had multiple warrants for their arrests.

