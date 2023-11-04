CHP says officers were chasing a car on the Bay Bridge when it exited in San Francisco and then crashed into another car and a Waymo autonomous vehicle carrying passengers, and also injured two pedestrians.

Several injured after police chase ends in SF crash with car, Waymo robotaxi, CHP says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Multiple people are recovering after a police chase ended in a crash with multiple cars in San Francisco Friday night, including a Waymo robotaxi.

CHP says at around 10:40 p.m. officers were chasing a silver sedan westbound on the Bay Bridge when it exited on 9th Street.

The car then crashed into two other cars, including a Waymo carrying passengers at the intersection of Folsom and 11th streets.

During the crash, the suspect's car went onto the sidewalk and hit two pedestrians. Both pedestrians were transported to the hospital, one with major injuries and the other with minor injuries.

The driver in the pursuit was also injured and taken to the hospital.

A passenger in one of the cars that was hit was injured but declined going to the hospital.

Officers say the Waymo was carrying passengers but no one in that car was hurt.

CHP says they are investigating if the pursuit suspect hit other drivers before getting off the freeway.

