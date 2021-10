SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The pandemic has not slowed the Bay Area's housing market.Property taxes went up in 2020, and one county in particular has landed in the top five for the entire United States.The average in Marin County is more than $13,000, only Rockland County in New York is higher.San Francisco isn't in the top five, but saw its average property tax bill go up by 11.1%.San Jose isn't far behind with bills jumping by 10.8%.