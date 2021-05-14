Weather

Drizzle on the way to Bay Area this weekend with chance of thunderstorms in higher elevations

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Drizzle, chance of showers in Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get ready for a clammy start to the weekend, Bay Area!

"For most of us it's drizzle, but up in Lake, Mendocino and northern Sonoma counties -- we are going to be watching for the possibility of dry thunderstorms and that means lightening that could reach the ground," said ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"Right now the biggest issue is for Mount Shasta and eastward, that's where the Red Flag Warning is for Friday."

RELATED: California's 2021 wildfire season could be extreme, state officials warn

Future Radar shows drizzle along the coast Friday before it spreads as we head towards the overnight hours.

Saturday we will wake up to damp, clammy weather, with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

"Drizzle and mist will be hanging in the air," said Nicco. "Then, we will turn our attention up to high country where an area of low pressure will start sending these thunderstorms our way."

Nicco expects the thunderstorms will fall apart before they arrive to the Bay Area.

"At least, we hope so because we want the rain, but we don't want the dry lightening that could spark a wildifre" said Nicco.

The East Bay and South Bay could experience a rogue shower Sunday morning.

RELATED: Bay Area jumps to 'extreme' drought category

"But I think the biggest issue will be the chance of thunderstorms up in the high country. If you are heading that way -- be careful," warned Nicco. "Remember, if thunder roars, go indoors for at least 30 minutes. Fires could start at a much faster clip up in high country. As far as the precipitation? We could get up to one-tenth of an inch of rain."





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermendocinosan joseoaklandsan franciscosan rafaelsan brunoberkeleythunderstormbay areaweekend weatherlightningweatherrainsonoma county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News