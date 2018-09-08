HURRICANE

Bay Area search and rescue team deployed for Hawaiian Islands before Hurricane Olivia

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Governor Jerry Brown is deploying a Bay Area search and rescue team to the Hawaiian Islands to help prepare for Hurricane Olivia.

The Emergency Services and Federal Emergency Management Agency activated the California Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 3 Saturday.

"We were formally activated Saturday morning for Hurricane "Olivia" that is tracking towards the Hawaiian Islands. We have rostered a 36 member, Type 3 Team (Hurricane Configuration with Water Rescue Capability). We anticipate the Team will leave for Kona, Hawaii sometime Saturday afternoon, so they will be fully in place and ready for response by Monday, in advance of Olivia's arrival," Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said in a press release.

A prior group of first responders returned August 31 from a week long response to Hurricane Lane on the islands. The specialized team was first deployed to the Island of Oahu where they worked with the Honolulu Fire Department.
