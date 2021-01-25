Bay Area residents prepare for strong mid-week storm

Pacifica residents Sergei Titomirov and his friend Catherine Mati, didn't seem to mind the high winds.
"The breeze, the air, it's very fresh," says Titomirov. "It's good for you. And your immune system. It's awesome," adds Mati, as they stood watching the waves break along the coast.
But starting Tuesday, the Bay Area will get drenched by the strongest storm so far this season, which could bring several inches of rain.
In San Francisco, Raquel Calderon worked the door at Cole Hardware on Polk Street, limiting the number of people inside due to COVID-19.
She says the biggest sellers ahead of the coming rain are mini heaters, inflatable damns, blue tarps and ant traps.
"(The ants) come in through windows and stuff to try to get out of the rain," explains Calderon.
This week's storm will likely cause flooding for Wednesday morning's commute.
Jose Morales and his wife were visiting from Sacramento. They say there were totally unprepared for Sunday's weather.
"We were not expecting this weather," says Morales, adding that rain ruined some of their plans. "We are very cold. And basically, we want to go home now," he says with a laugh.
Like it or not, Khalil Ulmer, says the Bay Area needs the rain, especially this time of year.
"I know there were reports of wildfire weather coming through in early January, especially with the hotter days earlier in the week. So I think it'd be good and (a relief) for a lot of people who live closer to wooded areas, and those communities," says Khalil, who lives in San Francisco.
But one of the areas, Santa Cruz County, issued evacuations warnings on Sunday due to the threat of 8 to 12 inches of rain.
Flooding is expected for much of Wednesday morning's commute. The storm is likely to go through the Thursday.
