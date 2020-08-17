lightning

More lightning, thunderstorms hit Bay Area as heat wave continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another round of thunderstorms is striking the Bay Area today as a record-breaking heat wave continues to hit the region.

On Sunday, the storms brought lightning, heavy wind gusts and even some rain . The thunderstorms caused numerous large power outages in addition to vegetation fires.

RELATED: Here's what's causing rare thunderstorms in the San Francisco Bay Area

Several thunderstorms developed in the Pacific Ocean early this morning and struck in the North Bay and East Bay. Track the rain and lightning strikes with Live Doppler 7 here.

According to Meteorologist Lisa Argen, there were 326 lightning strikes in 30 minutes in the 6 a.m. hour on Sunday.

Bay Area fire crews are continuing to put out several brush fires after the rare thunderstorms moved through the area Sunday morning. According to CAL FIRE many of the fires were sparked by lightning strikes.

VIDEO: ABC7 tower cameras capture incredible lightning show across Bay Area
Mother Nature is putting on quite a display Sunday morning. ABC7's cameras around the Bay Area captured some amazing shots of the lightning show.



This comes as the region braces for another day of intense, record-breaking heat after more rolling power outages affected hundreds of thousands of people.

The National Weather Service says it estimates 2,500 lightning strikes overnight, calling it "insane."

At one point early Sunday morning, more than 200 lightning strikes occurred in less than 30 minutes across the Bay Area. Wind close to 50 miles per hour were seen as these storms rolled through.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen talks lightning, heat wave timeline
This best-of video shows lightning streaking across the skies around the Bay Area.



Even though it will be slightly cooler Sunday with the rain, clouds and possible thunderstorm, Argen says our inland heat looks to actually spike Monday and Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued until 11 a.m. Monday for the threat of new wildfires starting because of these frequent lightning strikes.

