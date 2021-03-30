Weather

Spring heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Bay Area this week

By
Wednesday marks the last day of our rain season while Thursday begins dry our season.

Both March 31 and April 1 promise near-record high temperatures. Highs Wednesday easily surpass 80 degrees for our Inland communities. But these 80-degree highs are not confined to just Inland -- most Bay neighborhoods warm into the lower 80s while our coast flirts with 80 degrees.

RELATED: Watch your local AccuWeather forecast

A local sea breeze brings relief to the immediate Coast Thursday. Bay and Inland cities make another run at record high temperatures.

The cooling sea breeze migrates east across the Bay and Inland areas Friday and ends our record heat.

VIDEO: Dry winter could lead to serious drought, reservoir agencies taking steps
EMBED More News Videos

Some reservoirs that should be full at this time of year look like mud bowls instead.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscosan mateosan josesan rafaeloaklandheatforecastheat wave
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alameda Co. joins orange tier: Here's what will change
13 CA counties join looser reopening tiers
Contra Costa Co. expands vaccine eligibility to 16+
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life' | LIVE
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
NFL owners OK expanding regular season from 16 to 17 games
Oakland schools return in person for 1st time since pandemic began
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: 2 Asian seniors left shaken after car fires in Oakland
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
UCSF doctor 'not concerned' after CDC warning of COVID surge
700 whistles donated to protect Asian seniors stolen in SF
What's secret behind Contra Costa County's fast vaccine rollout?
More TOP STORIES News