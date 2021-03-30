Spring heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Bay Area this week

Both March 31 and April 1 promise near-record high temperatures. Highs Wednesday easily surpass 80 degrees for our Inland communities. But these 80-degree highs are not confined to just Inland -- most Bay neighborhoods warm into the lower 80s while our coast flirts with 80 degrees.
A local sea breeze brings relief to the immediate Coast Thursday. Bay and Inland cities make another run at record high temperatures.
The cooling sea breeze migrates east across the Bay and Inland areas Friday and ends our record heat.
