Wind Advisory now in effect for parts of the Bay Area

The rain arrived in the North Bay late Saturday night, with much of the heavy downpours beginning Sunday and lasting through Tuesday.
This will be a level 2 on our Storm Impact Scale on Sunday, increasing into a level 3 on Monday morning.
Sunday starts out with drizzle and light rain. Our level 2 system brings pockets of rain and breezy south winds today, tomorrow and into Tuesday. The bulk of the heavier rain will fall tonight through Monday.
Rainfall estimates will range from 1.25" in the rain shadowed south bay to 2" in the interior valleys. 2-3" in the interior urban areas, 3-5" for the interior mountains & coastal ranges could get at much as 5-7.50"
The Santa Cruz mountains could see 8-11" of rainfall, with rain rates as high as .75" per hour
Debris flows are possible over the burn scar areas. Some localized road flooding is likely, but overall this will be a beneficial rain event with our dry soils absorbing much of the moisture.
Winds will be gusty south of the Golden Gate with a Wind Advisory from 4p.m. on Sunday to 7a.m. on Monday. South winds 15-25 could gust as high as 55 mph.
A Winter Storm Warning is already in effect for the greater Lake Tahoe area until 10p.m. Tuesday. Two to four feet of snow is expected with four to eight feet above 7000 feet.
A High Surf Advisory will bring dangerous 20-25 foot waves tomorrow through Wednesday.
Monday, heavier rain with the possibility of thunderstorms with hail could accompany heavy downpours in the North Bay as the storms blossoms to a level 3.
A rain and snow mix is possible Tuesday and again on Thursday.
#Rain & wind today as a level 2 system arrives 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0nKdekO7xn— Lisa Argen (@LisaArgenABC7) December 12, 2021
Flash flood watch has been issued for Dolan fire burn scar in the Big Sur / Santa Lucia portion of Monterey county.— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 12, 2021
Heavy storm total rainfall and excessive rain rates over this area between late this evening (8PM Sun) and late tomorrow night (1AM Tue) are expected.#cawx pic.twitter.com/X4043L9vqz
