Bay to Breakers: Here's what you need to know about SF's 2023 race

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Streets around San Francisco will be closed Saturday night ahead of Bay to Breakers on Sunday.

The race starts at 8 a.m. at Main and Howard Streets, and ends at the Great Highway.

Officials say people should expect delays throughout the city.

"There may be demand for taxis along the race route, with the highest demand near the finish line. All post-race express Muni service ends at 2:00 p.m.," the SFMTA wrote on the event's website.

BART will run special service Sunday morning ahead of the race.

The 12K race is more than 100-years-old.

"Outside of maybe SF Pride, it's probably one of the most San Francisco events out there," says Kyle Meyers, Bay to Breakers race director.

Elite runners will toe the line on Howard Street for San Francisco's most historic footrace. They'll wear standard runner attire: breathable tank tops, sweat-wicking shorts, carbon-plated shoes and high-tech GPS watches.

The truly San Francisco tradition features competitive and recreational runners as well as costumed participants and groups.

Meteorologist Lisa Argen says the race on Sunday will start out gray and cool with temperatures in the low 50s.

There will be peaks of sun throughout the race with lingering clouds at noon. Temps will remain in the 50s.

The first Bay to Breakers took place in 1912. Except for cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the race has been going strong and attracting tens of thousands of participants.

At last check on Saturday, registration for the event has closed. The fee for individuals to register ranges from $80 - $105.

Bay City News contributed to this report

