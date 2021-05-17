Video shows bear charging toward woman at Yellowstone National Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10627944" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman's close encounter with a bear in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming was caught on camera.

WYOMING -- A woman's close encounter with a bear in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming was caught on camera.In the footage, people nearby can be heard gasping as the bear charged toward the woman while she was holding up her phone in the Grand Loop Road area earlier this week. The bear suddenly changes course and retreats as the woman quickly walks away.On its website, the National Park Service says bears use bluff charges to scare and intimidate, adding that visitors should stay at least 100 yards away from them.Officials say the best way to watch bears is from your car. If they approach you, park visitors are encouraged to honk their car horn and drive away.