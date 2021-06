EMBED >More News Videos We see a lot of videos of bears going through the trash, making a mess. But not this very polite black bear.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- A family of bears joined other families at Pope Beach in South Lake Tahoe.Video shows a mother bear and three cubs helping themselves to a picnic in the sand.One person says the mama bear first grabbed a cooler and started eating their leftovers.Then they decided on a family swim.People started to shout and yell at the bears, but they didn't seem bothered.