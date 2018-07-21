BERKELEY BALCONY COLLAPSE

Berkeley honors balcony collapse victims with memorial plaque

EMBED </>More Videos

Berkeley is remembering a tragic incident from 2015 in permanent way. (KGO-TV)

By Cornell Barnard
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Berkeley is remembering a tragic incident from 2015 in permanent way.

A new plaque now honors six students killed in the Berkeley balcony collapse in June, 2015. The memorial is located in Berkeley's MLK Jr. Civic Center Park, not far from the building where it happened on Kittredge St.

Five of the students were from Ireland, one from Rohnert Park.

RELATED: Deadly Berkeley balcony collapse survivor speaks out

"We in Ireland feel a great connection with this tragedy and the six people that were just beginning their lives, said Daniel Mulhall, Ambassador of Ireland to the U.S.

Victim's relatives laid flowers at the base of the plaque and At two nearby strawberry trees which homor the students.

"Everyone has been phenomenal getting everything done supporting us I don't know how we would've got through it," said Amanda Donahoe, sister of victim Ashley Donahoe.

The ABC7 I-Team revealed the failure of the balcony at the Library Gardens was the result of water damage. Details from lawsuits allege builders cut corners to save money and failed to waterproof the wooden structure for several months during a wet winter.

RELATED: Victims of Berkeley balcony collapse reach a settlement

The mayor of Berkeley says the tragedy has brought about tougher, safer building standards statewide.

"The emergency legislation we passed has led to a statewide movement to strengthen balcony and staircase building standards," said Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
memorialberkeley balcony collapseaccidentconstructionstudent diesBerkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
State wants contractor's license suspended
Berkeley balcony collapse survivor speaks out
Berkeley balcony collapse victims reach a settlement
BERKELEY BALCONY COLLAPSE
Berkeley balcony collapse survivor speaks out
Somber day of remembrance on anniversary of Berkeley balcony collapse
No criminal charges to be filed in Berkeley balcony collapse
Report: Inspections find hundreds of Berkeley buildings need repairs
More berkeley balcony collapse
Top Stories
Lake County fire forces evacuations in Kelseyville area
SFPD called on black business owner in Mission District
Ferguson Fire near Yosemite leaves 2 more firefighters hurt
Highway 24 reopens in Orinda after deadly crash
Trump chicken to sail on San Francisco Bay again
Missouri duck boat accident survivor shares her story
SoCal Trader Joe's barricade: Suspect in custody, 1 dead
How to help duck boat victims and their families
Show More
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
A's beat Giants in Battle of the Bay game
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in company's trial
Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 takes over AT&T Park
NYPD files department charges against officer in Garner's death
More News