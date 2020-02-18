2020 presidential election

Bernie Sanders' wife Jane reacts to Michael Bloomberg's campaign video targeting 'Bernie Bros'

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Bernie Sanders supporters are known to be quite vocal and very active online, particularly on social media.

Michael Bloomberg's campaign picked up on this and released a video targeting what is known as the "Bernie Bros" for their aggressive behavior.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders' strategy to win California's Latino vote: Chasing California 2020

ABC7 News got a chance to speak to Sen. Sanders' wife, Jane, Monday about the video and his supporters.

She says they do not condone this behavior and want them to have positive conversations.

"Fact is we have 2.5 million supporters on Twitter and some of them, maybe very small number of them, are negative and speak out in ways, we tell them over and over again we don't want your support if you are going to be disrespectful," she said. "We want you to be respectful and engage in ideas."

RELATED: 2020 Presidential Race: Senator Bernie Sanders holds rally in East Bay ahead of Super Tuesday

Jane Sanders said she has seen similar behavior from supporters of other candidates and says she would appreciate it if they were given less attention.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the 2020 presidential election.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrichmondbernie sandersmichael bloombergvote 20202020 presidential electionelectionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'
Trump ramps up attacks on voting by mail ahead of 2020 election
Biden says he would not pardon Trump, block investigations
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News