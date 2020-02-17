2020 Presidential Race: Senator Bernie Sanders holds rally in East Bay ahead of Super Tuesday

#HAPPENINGNOW Hundreds of people #FeelTheBern2020 in #Richmond, some lining up before 6 am to see ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ “Get Out the Early Vote Rally” in #votecalifornia ahead of March 3 Super Tuesday primary. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ihIgogqih9 — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 17, 2020

#DEVELOPING @BernieSanders spoke for about 30 minutes to thousands of supporters in #Richmond. Hit all the usual notes on healthcare, free college etc but also implored CA voters to make sure to vote...and for No Party Preference voters to switch to #Democratic party. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/iU5DeP2dik — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 17, 2020

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is in the East Bay Monday for a rally in Richmond.It started at noon at the Craneway Pavilion and it looks like a packed house.This is being called a "Get out the Early Vote" rally. Sanders and his campaign know that California is extremely important this time around and could very well shape the Democrat race, even decide who the nominee will be.This big push is for the estimated 5.5 million No Party Preference candidates in California who can vote in the Democratic primary, but may not all realize it.But before California and Super Tuesday on March 3, there is of course both the South Carolina primary and the Nevada caucuses this coming Saturday.In Richmond, his supporters don't think there is anything in the way of him becoming the Democratic nominee.The biggest challenger to Sanders so far has been South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Sanders narrowly defeated Buttigieg in New Hampshire, but both received the same number of delegates.If the polls are any indication, Sanders should be able to distance himself in Nevada and South Carolina, and his supporters hope he will seal the deal come Super Tuesday with a big win in California.On Sunday, two topless women from the Bay Area were arrested after interrupting his rally in Nevada.One woman ran onto the stage, grabbed a microphone, then denounced the dairy industry. "Bernie I'm your biggest supporter and I'm here to ask you to stop propping up the dairy industry," she said.Then multiple topless women joined and dumped milk and fake blood on themselves.They are with the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere, which was founded in San Francisco.Three were arrested for indecent exposure.Our Reno sister station says two of them are Oakland residents.