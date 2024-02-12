Best mattress in a box from Nectar, Casper and more

Here are the best mattresses that are delivered to you in a box.

When was the last time you replaced your mattress? Humans spend a third of their lives sleeping, and if you love your bed as much as I do, you know a comfy mattress can either make or break a good night's sleep. Below, we've rounded up the best mattresses in a box for those of you who want a no muss no fuss replacement, so you don't have to worry about setup or assembly - just take your mattress out of the box, let it inflate to your desire and that's it.

Features we looked out for:

Price: We've included options at various price points, depending on your budget and how much you're willing to spend.

Ease of setup: Each of these mattresses can be quickly set up straight out of the box - you'll be able to do it yourself.

Mattress type: We included different material options, including memory foam for support and comfort, and hybrid mattresses which will get you the same support without the sinking feeling most memory foam mattresses have.

Trial period: Every option below has a trial period available, so you can test to see if this mattress is right for you.

Best overall

25% to 36% off Casper Casper Original Mattress $650 to $1300

$875 - $2050 Shop now at Casper

This is the mattress I've owned for about two years now. It's designed from memory foam to relieve pressure on tired joints and comes with special AirFlow technology, which the brand says should keep you cooler while you sleep. It's got a medium firm build and comes with a 100-night risk-free trial. In the two years I've owned it, my mattress has not sagged or given way - it's still as supportive and comfortable as the first night I used it.

Sizes available: Twin to California King

Best for couples

38% to 50% off Casper Nectar Hybrid Mattress $349 to $1098

$699 - $1798 Shop now at Nectar

Nectar's Hybrid Mattress combines gel memory foam and individually wrapped steel springs which the brand says combines breathability and support. You also get a 1-year sleep trial on this mattress, and it's built for couples who tend to move a lot throughout the night - so no matter which positions your partner shifts to, you won't be disturbed. It's also designed to relieve pressure points on your shoulders, legs and hips according to the brand.

Sizes available: Twin to California King/Split King

Most comfortable

30% off Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress $1189.30 to $1679.30

$1699 - $2399 Shop now at Tempur-Pedic

This on-sale mattress can adapt to your weight, shape and temperature, according to the brand, to give you an all-around comfortable sleep experience. It has a moisture-wicking breathable cover, and multiple layers to both support and cradle your body. It's designed to minimize pressure points and comes with a 90-day sleep trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Sizes available: Twin to California King/Split King

Best for side sleepers

20% off Helix Helix Midnight Luxe $1099 to $2299

$1373.80 - $2873.80 Shop now at Helix

This mattress is best for side sleepers, thanks to its medium firm build, according to the brand. It offers lumbar support, and can even be paired with a cooling cover for additional breathability. You'll get a 100-night free trial to test it out, and right now, you'll also get free pillows with your purchase,

