Best mattress toppers for added comfort and support

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

A mattress topper can make an old mattress feel new again, or add that extra bit of support and comfort you need. Below, we've rounded up the best mattress toppers at every price point.

Features we looked out for in the best mattress toppers:

Sizes: Every mattress topper is available in various sizes suitable for twin beds or even California king beds.

Ratings: Every option is top-rated boasting above a 4.5-star rating from online shoppers.

Breathability: Every topper mentioned below is moisture-wicking, great for hot sleepers.

Best overall

40% off Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt Topper $191.40 to $281.40

$319 - $469 Shop now at Tempur-Pedic

This top-rated mattress topper adds 3 inches of soft, pressure-relieving fabric to your mattress. The topper responds to your weight, temperature and shape, according to the brand, and is moisture-wicking, to keep it cool and dry. There are corner straps also to keep this mattress topper secured on your bed - and it's on sale right now.

Most supportive

16% to 20% off Nolah Nolah Mattress Topper $249 to $399

$299 - $499 Shop now at Nolah

Nolah's mattress topper is soft and plush and offers just the right amount of support. It's great for pressure relief, and contours to your curves, according to the brand. This makes it a great choice for tired joints or someone constantly waking up with new aches and pains. It's also breathable and comes with elastic bands to help secure it to your mattress.

Best budget

Amazon Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper $58.89 to $112.62 Shop now at Amazon

This cooling mattress topper is widely rated on Amazon and is also extremely affordable starting at just $50. This 3-inch option is made from gel memory foam that's both supportive and "hugs you to sleep," according to the brand. Since it's infused with cooling gel, it's great for hot sleepers who constantly sweat through the night. There are no straps to attach it to your bed, simply place it on top of your mattress and let it expand to size.

Best cooling

Amazon ViscoSoft Memory Foam Mattress Topper $129.95 to $199.95 Shop now at Amazon

Another great option that's both cooling and breathable is the ViscoSoft Memory Foam Mattress Topper. It also comes with a removable and washable bamboo rayon cover. And, there are straps so you can easily attach it to your mattress.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

