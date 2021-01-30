Technology

Stanford grad creates Block Party app to filter out Twitter trolls

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With so much harassment and vitriol on social media these days, what if you had a tool to filter out all the trolls and attacks?

A Bay Area tech entrepreneur, who's a known diversity and ethics activist, knows a lot about being harassed.

RELATED: TikTok tightens privacy features for younger users

So she built a new app called Block Party, to fight back against trolls.

Tracy Chou, founder of the app, is also a Stanford grad who had been an engineer at Pinterest and Quora before launching the nonprofit Project Include.

She joined ABC7 News Friday on Midday Live to talk about the new app and how it works.

"We want to give control back to users, so they can control what they see or don't see," Chou said.

VIDEO: Massive Facebook logout kicks users off social media platform
EMBED More News Videos

Did you have to re-sign in to Facebook on Friday night? Administrators from Facebook said the glitch occurred after a configuration change.



Users can download Block Party, link their Twitter account, and then set up filters. Anything that doesn't pass your personalized filters will go into a separate folder, Chou explained.

From there, you can check the folder to make sure something good wasn't accidentally placed there, or see if there are comments you need to be aware of.

It's all about having control over when you see the comments.

"A lot of this is coming out of my own experiences having dealt with harassment," Chou said, "and knowing the psychological impact of having to see all this negativity."

"It can be quite traumatizing, and at the same time, pretending it doesn't exist is also unsafe," she said.

RELATED: How to build a safer password that's easy to remember

That's why Block Party mutes these "potential abusers" but also saves their comments for review.

Chou says that second part is important in cases of physical threats or stalking, where someone may need to take further action or safety precautions.

You might be asking, "Can't Twitter already do this for you?"

Chou says while you can report it yourself, it can be a major burden, especially in cases where a user has thousands of comments to monitor.

The other problem is when self-reporting to Twitter, oftentimes users don't get a response. With Block Party, not only can you filter your feed on your own, but you can add third party members like employees or trusted friends to help you review what has been filtered into the "blocked" folder.

Block Party is only Twitter-compatible for now, but plans to expand to other platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

It's free for now, but Chou says they are working on premium features for subscription for those who need extra filtering.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan franciscostanford universitysafetysocietybullyingsocial mediaharassmentcyberbullyingu.s. & worldtwitterapp
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Johnson & Johnson vaccine: What to know before it arrives
New storm heading to Bay Area to drench entire region
Drone video captures aftermath of landslide on Hwy 1 near Big Sur
Phil Matier retires Chronicle column, reveals what's next
How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
Storm washes out part of Highway 1 south of Big Sur
Cougar spotted roaming around Peninsula neighborhood
Show More
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Subway tuna contains no actual tuna, lawsuit claims
Sierra travel forecast: Driving to Sierra not recommended
Mudslide danger remains in Bay Area as rain eases in region
Class-action lawsuit filed against Robinhood following stock restriction
More TOP STORIES News