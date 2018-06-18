BOAT ACCIDENT

Boaters rescued from capsizing sailboat near San Francisco's Lands End

SAN FRANCISCO --
The U.S. Coast Guard and San Francisco Fire Department officials saved a man in distress in the Bay waters near Lands End and also prevented a sailboat from capsizing Monday afternoon. According to fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter, around 2:15 p.m., fire officials received a report of a damaged sailboat with 4 people aboard nearly capsizing in the Mile Rock area.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 rescued in Tomales Bay boating accident

In addition, they learned that a man had been thrown overboard and was in distress, Baxter said. Coast Guard officials, with help from firefighters, were able to assist the man in the distress, as well as the rest of the boaters.

The man suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. He and the other boaters were taken to Marin County for evaluation, according to Baxter. The boat was brought upright and is being towed to safety.
