A boba shortage is expected in the coming weeks. Shipping containers are piling up at West Coast ports delaying shipments of much of the country's supply of chewy tapioca balls.The San Francisco Chronicle reports that boba wholesalers have no idea when they'll get them.Hayward-based boba supplier Leadway International -- one of the largest in Northern California -- says this will be the first time they have ever run out of the tea bubbles.The Boba Guys, who have several sprouted all around the Bay Area, also announced the impending shortage in an Instagram post.