57-ton fishing vessel grounded near Bodega Bay ripped apart by waves

The effort to save a 57-ton fishing boat that washed aground near Bodega Bay failed. The Aleutian Storm was ripped apart by ferocious waves.

The effort to save a 57-ton fishing boat that washed aground near Bodega Bay failed. The Aleutian Storm was ripped apart by ferocious waves.

The effort to save a 57-ton fishing boat that washed aground near Bodega Bay failed. The Aleutian Storm was ripped apart by ferocious waves.

The effort to save a 57-ton fishing boat that washed aground near Bodega Bay failed. The Aleutian Storm was ripped apart by ferocious waves.

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- The saga of the beached fishing vessel at Bodega Bay is finally over. The effort to save a 57-ton fishing boat that washed aground more than a week ago failed.

The Aleutian Storm was ripped apart by ferocious waves.

These are images of what's left of the boat at Salmon Creek Beach.

Bits and pieces of the vessel are now littering the sand.

PREVIOUS STORY: Coast Guard working to free 57-ton fishing boat grounded near Bodega Bay

The Coast Guard said that an unknown amount of diesel fuel leaked from the boat on Feb. 12 as authorities tried to move it. The boat has a capacity of 3,400 gallons of diesel fuel and had about 1,500 gallons on board, the Coast Guard said.

They say such operations are unsafe now due to the weather and the degraded condition of the boat.

The exact cause of the ship's grounding and the amount of diesel that has leaked is still being investigated, the Coast Guard said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live