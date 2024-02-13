Coast Guard working to free 57-ton fishing boat grounded near Bodega Bay

In the North Bay, a major operation is underway to free a grounded fishing boat that's been stuck on a remote stretch of beach near Bodega Bay.

In the North Bay, a major operation is underway to free a grounded fishing boat that's been stuck on a remote stretch of beach near Bodega Bay.

In the North Bay, a major operation is underway to free a grounded fishing boat that's been stuck on a remote stretch of beach near Bodega Bay.

In the North Bay, a major operation is underway to free a grounded fishing boat that's been stuck on a remote stretch of beach near Bodega Bay.

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, a major operation is underway to free a grounded fishing boat that's been stuck on a remote stretch of beach near Bodega Bay. The Coast Guard says the vessel ran aground during rough seas Friday night. The 're-floating' mission is urgent before the boat becomes a pollution hazard from leaking fuel.

By air, land and sea, there's a major operation happening on a Sonoma County beach. Dozens of people working to get the 58-foot Aleutian Storm back into the Pacific. Trouble is, she's stuck in several feet of sand.

"She does weigh about 57 tons so everything we do has to have a pretty heavy lift. It's been challenging, she is a steel hull vessel - it's beneficial because she's not breaking up like a fiberglass or wood hull would," said U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Natasha Kenney.

Kenny says the crab fishing boat ran aground Friday night at Sonoma Coast State Park during rough seas. Four crewmembers on board made it to safety.

"Friday night there was weather coming in when storms happen things can change rather quickly," said Kenney.

There are pollution concerns, surrounding fuel which could leak from tanks.

"It definitely has fuel on board, he was on his way to Bodega to refuel. There's 1,500 gallons of diesel on board," Kenney added.

Heavy machinery is being used to remove sand, to help free Aleutian Storm but more help is needed.

The Coast Guard said the plan Monday was to attach a tow line between to the Aleutian Storm and a tug boat offshore and pull her off the beach when the tide comes in.

MORE: Boat stranded near Stinson Beach demolished by officials after owner fails to remove it from shore

"Today our efforts are to refloat the vessel, we're going to be pulling it off the beach," said Kenney.

Gary Saxe from Sebastopol was watching the effort and taking pictures.

"It's a wild sight, I'm glad nobody got hurt," said Saxe.

The Coast Guard says Monday's rescue attempt was unsuccessful after the tow line broke, the same thing happened on Sunday. Now the plan is to offload the fuel to lighten the vessel.

Officials say the fishing boat owner's insurance will pay for the operation.

"I'm hoping for the best, We want it off here just as bad as he does," Kenney added.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live