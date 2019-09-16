Body found in Downtown San Jose building burned in possible arson fire, source says

#Update | I just spoke to a source that confirmed:



A body was found inside the engulfed building.



My source believes the owner of the adult store is responsible for the arson.



More info: ⬇️https://t.co/FknP53xmRj@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/BpjgHIJNcj — Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) September 16, 2019

#OnScene |



A three-alarm fire in San Jose is being investigated as possible arson, according to San Jose police and fire department.



The fire started inside an adult film store according to an anonymous source.



More info: ⬇️https://t.co/bPFOyY4OKt@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/hAZtnEyLsh — Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) September 16, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A three-alarm fire in San Jose Sunday is being investigated as possible arson, according to San Jose police and fire department.The fire happened at a building in Downtown San Jose, which contains a business on the first floor, residential units on the second floor and an adult entertainment store on the third floor.Officials say the third alarm was dispatched at 6:10 p.m.An anonymous source tells ABC7 News a body was found inside the engulfed building.This source believes the owner of the adult store is responsible for the arson.