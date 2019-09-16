Body found in Downtown San Jose building burned in possible arson fire, source says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A three-alarm fire in San Jose Sunday is being investigated as possible arson, according to San Jose police and fire department.

The fire happened at a building in Downtown San Jose, which contains a business on the first floor, residential units on the second floor and an adult entertainment store on the third floor.

Officials say the third alarm was dispatched at 6:10 p.m.

An anonymous source tells ABC7 News a body was found inside the engulfed building.

This source believes the owner of the adult store is responsible for the arson.




Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
