SUPERIOR, Arizona --
Newly released video appears to show a former law enforcement officer using his agency-issued body camera to record a sexual encounter with a woman in his office.

The incident reportedly occurred last year and involves Anthony Doran, who is seen in the video wearing his police-issued uniform, reported KNXV-TV.

According to an administrative investigation report by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office in Arizona, deputies found 36 gigabytes of porn -- enough for around 36 hours of HD video or more than 20,000 photos -- in a folder labeled "fun time" on Doran's office computer.

According to the Arizona Daily Star, this is not the first time Doran has gotten in trouble for inappropriate behavior on the job.

The Star reports he was fired by the Pima County Sheriff's Department in 2013 for engaging in "heavy petting" with a woman and sending explicit messages on duty.

A lawsuit filed by a Superior citizen alleges civil rights violations tied to the agency's hiring of so-called "second-chance" officers who were punished or fired by other law enforcement agencies.

An attorney for the town said Superior is "committed to public safety" and the town's goal is to hire officers who meet their expectations.

The mayor and town manager did not respond to requests for comment.

