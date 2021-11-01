star wars

'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer teases a new day for Tatooine

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer teases a new day for Tatooine

Disney+ has released a new trailer for the new "Star Wars" series "The Book of Boba Fett."

"I am not a bounty hunter," Boba Fett says in a voiceover.

An unknown voice responds, "I've heard otherwise. I know that you sit on the throne of your former employer," meaning Jabba the Hutt.

"Jabba ruled with fear, I intend to rule with respect," Boba Fett answers, as he plans to take over his old territory on Tatooine. The territory was once ruled by Jabba the Hutt

The streaming service had teased "The Book of Boba Fett" in a surprise end-credit sequence in the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian."

The series stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and is executive produced by "The Mandalorian" creator Jon Favreau.

Watch the trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett" in the player above.

The series will launch Dec. 29 on Disney+.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneylucasfilmdisney+ streaming servicestar warsotrc
STAR WARS
Here's when you can stream Disney's new Star Wars series
Disney+ Hallowstream 2021: See the full lineup
'Mandalorian' reveals the tricks that brought Luke Skywalker back
Disney teases fully-immersive Star Wars-themed hotel
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Show More
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News