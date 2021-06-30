border patrol

Border Patrol agent saves child from drowning along Texas-Mexico border

EMBED <>More Videos

Border Patrol agent saves child from drowning along border

EDINBURG, Texas -- Video posted this week on Twitter shows a U.S. Border Patrol agent saving a child from drowning along the Texas-Mexico border.

It happened Saturday at a pond near Mission, Texas.

The agent jumped into that pond to rescue the boy from Guatemala who was struggling in the water.

The agent tied a rope around his waist and saved the boy who was taken to a hospital and released later that day.

Border patrol personnel were tracking footprints leading from Mexico into the United States when they located the boy and two others.

The agent was also transported to a hospital but was also released later that day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasmexicodrowningcrisis at the bordertexas newswater rescuetexasborder patrolu.s. & worldborder crisis
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BORDER PATROL
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at CA-Mexico border
Smuggler carries girl over border wall, abandons her in California
White House looking into footage of Border Patrol agents on horseback
Border Patrol finds young siblings with note abandoned at river
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News